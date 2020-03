March 20 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd:

* MULLEN GROUP - WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND MONTHLY DIVIDEND OF $0.05 PER COMMON SHARE FOR THREE MONTHS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

* SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS WILL REDUCE THEIR RATE OF PAY FOR 90 DAYS

* SUSPENSION OF SOME SERVICES ALONG WITH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS DUE TO WORK SHORTAGES

* MULLEN GROUP - LAID-OFF EMPLOYEES WILL REMAIN ELIGIBLE FOR COMPANY BENEFIT PLANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: