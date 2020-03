BRIEF-Mulpha International Updates On Business Operations In View Of COVID-19

March 24 (Reuters) - Mulpha International Bhd:

* REVENUE AND EARNINGS ACROSS HOTEL AND EDUCATION ASSETS WILL BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED FROM MID-MARCH 2020

* IMPACT EXPECTED TO BE MOST SEVERE IN HOTEL ASSETS AND CLOSURE MAY BE NECESSARY WHILE RESTRICTIONS REMAIN IN PLACE

* EXPECT THAT SALES ENQUIRY WILL REDUCE OVER THE COMING WEEKS DUE TO FURTHER GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS

* IN RELATION TO EDUCATION OPERATIONS, WE ANTICIPATE THAT EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST SCHOOL TERM WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED

* AT THIS STAGE REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* UPDATES ON IMPACT ON CO'S OPERATIONS IN LIGHT OF OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS