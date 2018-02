Feb 6 (Reuters) - Multi-Color Corp:

* REG-MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EPS OF $1.06 AND NON-GAAP CORE EPS OF $0.71 FOR Q3 FY2018

* Q3 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 67 PERCENT TO $352.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73, REVENUE VIEW $346.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORE EPS WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED IN QUARTER BY CONSTANTIA LABELS ACQUISITION EARNINGS SHORTFALL TO EXPECTATIONS