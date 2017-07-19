FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Multi-Color to pay EUR 50 million if deal with Constantia Flexibles terminated under some condition - SEC Filing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 4:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Multi-Color to pay EUR 50 million if deal with Constantia Flexibles terminated under some condition - SEC Filing

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Multi-Color Corp:

* If deal with Constantia Flexibles terminated due to failure to obtain regulatory clearances, co to pay fee of EUR 50 million - SEC Filing

* In connection with deal, co entered into a commitment letter on July 16, 2017 with Bank Of America, N.A., Merrill Lynch, among others

* Commitment letter provides to co a $250 million senior secured term loan A facility, a $400 million senior secured term loan B facility

* Commitment letter provides to co a $400 million senior secured revolving facility, up to a EUR 400 million senior unsecured bridge facility

* Proceeds from senior secured credit facilities, bridge facilities to refinance existing revolving credit facility, pay cash portion of deal Source text: (bit.ly/2tq3nrP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.