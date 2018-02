BRIEF-Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Raises Maximum Compensation Limit To 2.5 Mln Rupees Payable To Investor From IPF

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :

* MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA - ENHANCES MAXIMUM COMPENSATION LIMIT TO 2.5 MILLION RUPEES PAYABLE TO INVESTOR FROM INVESTOR PROTECTION FUND

* MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA-RESTRICTION OF MAXIMUM AVAILABLE COMPENSATION OF INR 20 MILLION PAYABLE AGAINST CLAIMS CRYSTALLIZED AGAINST DEFAULTER MEMBER IS REMOVED

* MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA-REVISIONS APPLICABLE TO CLAIMS WHERE DECLARATION OF DEFAULT OF SUCH MEMBER IS ON OR AFTER JAN 24, 2018