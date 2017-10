Sept 15 (Reuters) - MULTI-TREX INTEGRATED FOODS PLC :

* CO, ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP OF NIGERIA REACHED CLOSING PHASE IN RESOLVING DIFFERENCES THAT LED TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF CO‘S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* "QUITE OPTIMISTIC" THAT REGULATORY APPROVALS WOULD BE OBTAINED, BUSINESS OPERATIONS WOULD RECOMMENCE IN LAST QUARTER OF 2017‍​