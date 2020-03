BRIEF-Multiconsult Says Co Cancelled Proposed Dividend

March 25 (Reuters) - Multiconsult ASA:

* CANCELLATION OF PROPOSED DIVIDEND, GIVES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL NATURALLY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR EARNINGS, AT THIS TIME IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ASSESS ITS IMPACT

* COMPANY HAS ANNOUNCED TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS OF ABOUT 35 OF ITS EMPLOYEES IN NORWAY, MOSTLY RELATED TO STAFF POSITIONS

* EXPECTED THAT NUMBER OF TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS WILL INCREASE OVER NEXT WEEKS

* EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE ITS SALARY BY 20% FOR A PERIOD OF THREE MONTHS