March 15 (Reuters) - Muenchener Re:

* MUNICH RE CEO SAYS TO CUT ABOUT 900 JOBS IN REINSURANCE BUSINESS

* MUNICH RE CEO SAYS PLANNED JOB CUTS TO REDUCE COSTS BY 200 MILLION EURO

* MUNICH RE CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS ARE WITHIN THE REALM OF POSSIBILTY

* MUNICH RE CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN UNIFYING DISPERSED LONDON STAFF IN ONE LOCATION