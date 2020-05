May 7 (Reuters) - Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen:

* MUNICH RE CFO SAYS WOULD EXPECT IN SECOND QUARTER WE WILL HAVE LIFE REINSURANCE CLAIMS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS MORTALITY IN U.S.

* MUNICH RE CFO SAYS STICKS TO DIVIDEND POLICY

* MUNICH RE CFO SAYS I WOULD BE VERY SURPRISED IF POSTED A LOSS IN 2020