BRIEF-Munich Re CFO Says We Currently Do Not Expect Coronavirus Will Lead To Global Recession

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen:

* MUNICH RE CEO SAYS WE WILL NOT SAY ANYTHING ABOUT GOALS BEYOND 2020 BEFORE DEC. 8

* MUNICH RE SAYS WE ARE ALSO INVOLVED CONTINGENCY INSURANCE FOR OLYMPIC GAMES IN TOKYO

* MUNICH RE SAYS PANDEMIC WITH HUNDRED THOUSANDS OF DEAD COULD COST US IN “WORST CASE” BETWEEN 1.4 TO 1.5 BILLION EUR IN LIFE INSURANCE

* MUNICH RE CFO SAYS WE CURRENTLY DO NOT EXPECT THAT CORONAVIRUS WILL LEAD TO A GLOBAL RECESSION

* MUNICH RE CFO SAYS WE ARE SLIGHTLY DEFENSIVELY POSITIONED IN REINSURANCE

* MUNICH RE CFO SAYS WE HAVE ALSO HEDGED OURSELVES WITH DERIVATIVES IN PRIMARY INSURANCE

* MUNICH RE SAYS IN THE PAST YEARS THERE WAS NO GREAT DEMAND FOR PANDEMIC INSURANCE, THIS COULD NOW CHANGE A BIT

* MUNICH RE SAYS WE ARE EXPOSED TO TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES INSURANCE WITH THREE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT