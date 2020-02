Feb 26 (Reuters) - Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MUNICH RE RESOLVES SHARE BUY-BACK

* RESOLVED TO BUY BACK SHARES FOR A MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 1BN (EXCLUDING INCIDENTAL EXPENSES) IN PERIOD BETWEEN 30 APRIL 2020 AND, AT LATEST, ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 28 APRIL 2021

* THIS WOULD AMOUNT TO AROUND 2.7% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND WOULD CORRESPOND TO AROUND 3.9M SHARES.