Oct 19 (Reuters) - MUNICH RE:

* GIUSEPPINA ALBO IS LEAVING THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF MUNICH RE AT THE END OF THE YEAR AT HER OWN REQUEST.‍​

* IN 2018, SHE WILL TAKE UP THE POSITION OF CEO AT HAMILTON INSURANCE GROUP, BERMUDA‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2hQRvGr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)