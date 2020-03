March 25 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp:

* MURPHY OIL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* MURPHY OIL CORP - PRESIDENT AND CEO HAS, PENDING TEST RESULTS, A PRESUMPTIVE DIAGNOSIS OF COVID-19, AND HAS TAKEN A TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE

* MURPHY OIL CORP - IN INTERIM, CFO DAVID LOONEY WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME CEO RESPONSIBILITIES

* MURPHY OIL CORP - CEO ROGER JENKINS IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETELY RECOVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: