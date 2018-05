BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.23 Excluding Items

May 2 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* PRODUCTION IN Q1 2018 AVERAGED 168,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* FULL YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE IS BEING INCREASED BY FIVE PERCENT FROM $1.06 BILLION TO $1.11 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $606.95 MILLION VERSUS $664.6 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* PRODUCED 168,000 BOEPD IN QUARTER, ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* UPDATED FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF 167 TO 170 MBOEPD

* NORTH AMERICAN ONSHORE BUSINESS PRODUCED 92 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (MBOEPD) IN Q1, WITH 47 PERCENT LIQUIDS

* LOW END OF FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE IS BEING INCREASED BY 1,000 BOEPD FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* PRODUCTION FOR Q2 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF 166 TO 169 MBOEPD

* FOLLOWING SPRING BREAK-UP, CO WILL BE RESUMING OUR DRILLING AND COMPLETIONS ACTIVITIES IN DUVERNAY

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $580.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED INCOME EXCLUDES AFTER-TAX GAIN OF $120 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH 2017 U.S. TAX REFORM