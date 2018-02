Feb 21 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp:

* MURPHY OIL CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS DAVID R. LOONEY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO TO SUCCEED JOHN W. ECKART

* MURPHY OIL CORP - ECKART WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON MARCH 1, 2018