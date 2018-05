May 1 (Reuters) - Murphy Usa Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,244.2 MILLION VERSUS $2,999.6 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL GALLONS DECLINED 1.0% TO 1.0 BILLION GALLONS FOR NETWORK, WHILE VOLUMES ON A SAME STORE SALES BASIS DECLINED 4.0 PCT

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.21 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S