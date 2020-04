BRIEF-Murray & Roberts Says Cost Saving Initiatives Have Been Implemented Across Group

April 3 (Reuters) - Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: MUR - FURTHER COVID-19 MARKET UPDATE

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - COST SAVING INITIATIVES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED ACROSS GROUP

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTED THAT MARKET CONDITIONS WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED IN MEDIUM TERM

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - WEAK OIL PRICE WILL IMPACT GAS SECTOR IN MEDIUM TERM

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - CURRENTLY, BULK OF OIL & GAS PLATFORM’S SIGNIFICANT ORDER BOOK OF R30 BILLION, COMPRISES INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR WORK.

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OIL PROJECTS, ALTHOUGH WEAK OIL PRICE WILL IMPACT GAS SECTOR IN MEDIUM TERM

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - SAFE RESTART AND RAMPING UP OF AFFECTED PROJECTS, ONCE ALLOWED, WILL BE A PRIORITY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: