BRIEF-Murray & Roberts Says HY Diluted Continuing HEPS 49 Cents

March 4 (Reuters) - Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: MUR - INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 11% TO R10,8 BILLION

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - STRONG ORDER BOOK IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT GROWTH AS FROM FY2021

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - HY DILUTED CONTINUING HEPS 49 CENTS

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT LONGER-TERM OUTLOOK

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - HY DILUTED CONTINUING EPS 50 CENTS

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - BOARD WILL CONSIDER A FY DIVIDEND POST YEAR-END

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - HY ORDER BOOK INCREASED BY 60% TO R50,8 BILLION

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - HY NAV DECREASED TO R12 PER SHARE (FY2019 H1: R13 PER SHARE)

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - COVID-19 IMPACT ON PROGRESS OF SOME PROJECTS IN AUSTRALIA & ASIA, DUE TO DELAYS AT FABRICATION YARDS IN CHINA & TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS