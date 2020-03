BRIEF-Murray & Roberts Says Not Anticipated Current Contracts To Be Cancelled

March 20 (Reuters) - Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: MUR - COVID-19 MARKET UPDATE

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - NOT ANTICIPATED THAT ANY OF GROUP’S CURRENT CONTRACTS WILL BE CANCELLED

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - TO DATE, GROUP HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY NOTICE OR INDICATION OF POTENTIAL PROJECT CANCELLATIONS.

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - AS AT TIME OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, IMPACT HAS BEEN LIMITED DUE TO COVID-19

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - IT IS TOO EARLY TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE ESTIMATE OF POTENTIAL EFFECT THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE ON EARNINGS FOR CURRENT FY

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - STRONG ORDER BOOK OF R50 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 2019, IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR GROWTH AS FROM FY2021

* MURRAY & ROBERTS - POSSIBLE THAT WEAK OIL PRICE MAY DELAY INVESTMENT IN GAS PROJECTS THAT GROUP HAS BEEN TRACKING IN ITS PROJECT PIPELINE

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - SCOPE OF WORK ON RIO TIONTO’S OYU TOLGOI PROJECT HAS SLOWED TO A NEAR STANDSTILL DUE TO SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS

* MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - RIDERSHIP ON GAUTRAIN IS DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY, WHICH MAY IMPACT CO'S INVESTMENT RETURNS IN BOMBELA CONCESSION COMPANY.