April 18 (Reuters) - Muscle Maker Inc:

* MUSCLE MAKER INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, ROBERT MORGAN RESIGNED AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR - SEC FILING

* MUSCLE MAKER INC SAYS ON APRIL 16, KEVIN MOHAN WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT