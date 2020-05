BRIEF-Musee Grevin: H1 Net Loss Narrows To EUR 118,000, H2 Depend On Pace of Business Recovery

May 29 (Reuters) - MUSEE GREVIN SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY H1 NET LOSS EUR 118,000 VS LOSS OF EUR 254,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 137,000 VS LOSS OF EUR 281,000 YEAR AGO

* IN H1 ATTENDANCE WAS DOWN ONLY 3.1% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* H1 NET OPERATING EXPENSES (EXCLUDING DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION)EUR 5.3 MLN, DOWN 9,0 %

* H2 RESULTS WILL DEPEND ON THE DATE OF THE BUSINESS RECOVERY, WHICH IS NOT YET KNOWN

* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2XGFuZ5

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)