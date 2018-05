May 22 (Reuters) -

* TESLA’S ELON MUSK SAYS LOOKS LIKE TESLA MODEL 3 BRAKING WEAKNESS CAN BE FIXED WITH FIRMWARE UPDATE, WILL BE ROLLING THAT OUT IN A FEW DAYS-TWEET

* MUSK SAYS EVEN IF PHYSICAL UPGRADE IS NEEDED TO FLEET, WILL MAKE SURE ALL MODEL 3'S HAVE AMAZING BRAKING ABILITY AT NO EXPENSE TO CUSTOMERS-TWEET