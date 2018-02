Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mustek Ltd:

* HY ‍NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 1 265 CENTS AND 1 275 CENTS, COMPARED TO 1 067,57 CENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* HY HEPS AND BASIC EPS ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST 20% HIGHER THAN HEPS OF 37,34 CENTS AND BASIC EPS OF 37,24 CENTS​