Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mustek Ltd:

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 55.5% TO 58.08 CENTS​

* HY ‍NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE UP 19.0% TO 1 270.47 CENTS​

* ‍HY GROUP‘S REVENUE INCREASED BY 1.5% TO R2.65 BILLION​

* TO CONTINUE TO LOOK FOR OPPORTUNITIES TO ADD ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS TO PRODUCT OFFERING

* ‍NO INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID​

* “REPURCHASE OF SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO BE CONSIDERED WITH AN EVALUATION OF CURRENT AND FUTURE FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN PERIOD TO 30 JUNE 2018”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)