Aug 8 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd

* Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million

* Says investment to also include fresh capital infusion of INR 1 billion by subscribing to 22.7 million shares at INR 44 each

* Says post investment MHIL will become wholly owned subsidiary of Muthoot Finance Ltd Source text - bit.ly/2vf9Q8d Further company coverage: