April 3 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd:

* SAYS CO ‍TO RAISE 30 BILLION RUPEES THROUGH PUBLIC ISSUE OF NCD​S Source text - [Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 3000 crore through Public Issue of NCD Kochi, 3th April, 2018: Muthoot Finance Ltd, the largest gold financing company in India, has announced its 18th series of Public Issue of Non-convertible Redeemable Debentures.]

