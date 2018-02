Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mutualfirst Financial Inc:

* MUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES RECORD 2017 CORE EARNINGS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19 INCLUDING ITEMS

* RECORDED AN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 OF 2017 OF $2 MILLION DUE TO A REVALUATION OF MFSF‘S DEFERRED TAX ASSET

* ALL NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEES WILL BE GIVEN A $750 BONUS, A $340,000 EXPENSE REFLECTED IN Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED BY $624,000 COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016​