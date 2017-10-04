FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mutualfirst Financial to buy Universal Bancorp for $65.6 mln
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Mutualfirst Financial to buy Universal Bancorp for $65.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mutualfirst Financial Inc

* Mutualfirst Financial Inc and Universal Bancorp announce merger agreement

* Cash and stock transaction is valued at approximately $65.6 million​

* At closing, combined company is expected to have $2 billion in total assets​

* Says will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of Universal in exchange for a mixture of cash and common shares of Mutualfirst​

* Says ‍transaction, which has been unanimously approved by both Mutualfirst’s and Universal’s boards of directors​

* Shareholders of Universal will be entitled to receive 15.6 shares of co, $250.00 in cash for each common share of universal

* Merger expected to be accretive to Mutualfirst’s EPS in 2018, with cost savings implemented in 2019 accretion projected to be about 13% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
