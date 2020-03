March 23 (Reuters) - Muza SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS DROP IN SALES DUE TO CLOSED SHOPPING CENTRES, ALSO LOWER SALES IN SHOPS THAT REMAINED OPEN

* SEES RISK IN TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS OF HOTEL IN SPALA WHICH IS MANAGED BY CO’S UNIT, WHICH WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALTHOUGH SALES ONLINE HAS RISEN, IT IS NOT ABLE TO COMPENSATE DROP IN SALES IN STATIONARY STORES