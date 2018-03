March 12 (Reuters) - Mvc Capital Inc:

* MVC CAPITAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* MVC CAPITAL INC - ‍NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)