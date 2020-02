Feb 26 (Reuters) - mVISE AG:

* MVISE AG - FORECAST FOR 2020: GROUP SALES INCREASE BY 12-18% AND EBITDA MARGIN BY 14-18%

* MVISE AG - CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2019 AT EUR 22-23 MILLION WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 0-5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)