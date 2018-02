Feb 22 (Reuters) - MVISE AG:

* FY EBITDA IS AROUND EUR 2.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.1 MILLION)

* ‍TOTAL OUTPUT IN 2017 UP BY MORE THAN 75% AT EUR 16.1 MILLION

* 2018+ GOALS: ORGANIC GROWTH TO JUST UNDER 35.0 MILLION EUR SALES WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF ABOUT 15% IN 2020