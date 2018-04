April 30 (Reuters) - mVISE AG:

* GROUP SALES INCREASED IN 2017 AS A WHOLE BY 87% TO EUR 14.8 MILLION

* AT EUR 16.2 MILLION, FY TOTAL OUTPUT WAS ALMOST 80% HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 1.2 MILLION IN 2016 TO EUR 2.0 MILLION IN 2017

* OUTLOOK 2018: SALES GROWTH OF AROUND 67% TO EUR 25 MILLION WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 7-9%