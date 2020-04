April 27 (Reuters) - mVISE AG:

* SUCCESSFUL FIRST QUARTER - POSITIVE START TO 2020

* IT CAN BE SEEN THAT COVID-19 CRISIS AFFECTS SOME CUSTOMERS AND THAT CUSTOMER PROJECTS AND PURCHASE DECISIONS ARE CURRENTLY BEING POSTPONED A FEW WEEKS

* AGM POSTPONED TO AUGUST 18, 2020 (SUBJECT TO FURTHER CHANGE)