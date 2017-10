Oct 19 (Reuters) - MVISE AG:

* TAKES OVER PART OF BUSINESS OF ‍SHS VIVEON AG​

* INCREASE IN TOTAL OUTPUT TO EUR 25 MILLION EXPECTED IN 2018

* PURCHASE PRICE CONSISTS OF ONE-TIME FIXED PAYMENT OF EUR 3.25 MILLION PLUS EARN-OUT-COMPONENT