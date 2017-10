Sept 26 (Reuters) - WEIFA ASA:

* ‍MVN ASSET MANAGEMENT HAVE REDUCED POSITION IN WEIFA FROM 3,315,233 SHARES CONSTITUTING 9.09% OF VOTING RIGHTS TO 0.​

* ‍MVN EVENT DRIVEN MASTER FUND LIMITED‘S POSITION IN CO WAS REDUCED FROM 5.36% OF VOTING RIGHTS TO NO HOLDINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)