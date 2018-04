April 16 (Reuters) - MX Gold Corp:

* ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO LOI AND DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

* EXTENDS EXECUTION DATE OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO APRIL 16, 2018 AND EXTENDS CLOSING DATE TO APRIL 18, 2018

* EFFECTIVE APRIL 6, 2018, WALTER MARTING HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS DIRECTOR OF COMPANY