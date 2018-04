April 5 (Reuters) - MX Gold Corp:

* MX GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED CHANGE OF BUSINESS FROM MINERAL EXPLORATION TO CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING

* SIGNED DEALS THAT COLLECTIVELY PROPOSE TO SELL CO’S ENTIRE MINING PORTFOLIO TO A PRIVATE NUMBERED CO FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT C$15 MILLION

* PROPOSED SALE OF ITS MINERAL EXPLORATION ASSETS AND EXPANSION OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY BUSINESS CONSTITUTES AS A CHANGE OF BUSINESS