Feb 1 (Reuters) - MX Gold Corp:

* MX GOLD CORP. CORPORATE UPDATE

* MX GOLD CORP - ON JANUARY 10, BRITISH COLUMBIA SECURITIES COMMISSION ISSUED A CEASE TRADE ORDER AGAINST COMPANY​

* MX GOLD CORP - ‍CEASE TRADE ORDER AGAINST CO FOR NOT FILING TECHNICAL REPORTS RELATED TO MAX MOLYBDENUM PROPERTY, MAGISTRAL PROPERTY​