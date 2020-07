July 1 (Reuters) - My EG Services Bhd:

* RECEIVED LETTER FROM MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS TO EXTEND IMMIGRATION RELATED SERVICES FOR 3 YEARS FROM 23 MAY 2020 TO 22 MAY 2023

* ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE OF IMMIGRATION RELATED SERVICES FOR 3 YEARS IS ABOUT 208 MILLION RGT

* MY EG SERVICES SEES IMMIGRATION RELATED SERVICES TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO EARNINGS FOR FINANCIAL YEARS ENDING 31 DEC 2020 ONWARDS