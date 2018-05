May 3 (Reuters) - My Size Inc:

* MY SIZE ISSUES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

* MY SIZE INC - ENTERED INTO SEVERAL LETTERS OF INTENT WITH APPAREL BRANDS AND RETAILERS IN U.S., EUROPE AND OTHER MAJOR GLOBAL MARKETS

* MY SIZE INC - ON TRACK WITH MARKETING PLANS AS OUTLINED IN SHAREHOLDER LETTER ISSUED IN FEBRUARY 2018

* MY SIZE INC - ALSO ENGAGING IN CONVERSATIONS WITH INTERNATIONAL COURIERS FOR BOXSIZEID PRODUCT