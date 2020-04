April 1 (Reuters) - Myanmar Investments International Ltd :

* MYANMAR INVESTMENTS - UPDATE ON THE SALE OF MFIL

* MYANMAR INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL - CO, WITH EACH OF OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF MYANMAR FINANCE INTERNATIONAL HAVE ACCEPTED OFFER TO SELL MFIL TO THITIKORN

* MYANMAR INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL - SEES TK TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT AGM WITH REGULATORY APPROVAL EXCLUDING ANY DELAY CAUSED BY COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: