March 20 (Reuters) - Myanmar Metals Ltd:

* IMPLEMENTED PLANS TO REDUCE NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURE TO SUSTAIN A PROLONGED PERIOD OF MARKET UNCERTAINTY

* IN REGARD TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO HAS POSTPONED PLANS TO CONDUCT AN AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTIONAL ROADSHOW NEXT WEEK

* MORE BROADLY, THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES HAS SO FAR BEEN MANAGEABLE