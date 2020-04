BRIEF-Myanmar Metals Updates On Impact Of Covid-19

April 17 (Reuters) - Myanmar Metals Ltd:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FINANCIAL MARKETS MAY LEAD TO SOME DELAY IN PROJECT FINANCING WITH CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2021

* COVID-19 MAY IMPACT ABILITY TO COMMENCE MINING OPERATIONS AT BAWDWIN IN EXPECTED TIME FRAME

* COVID-19 HAS NOT AFFECTED BAWDWIN MINE SITE

* STILL ANTICIPATES RECEIPT OF MYANMAR INVESTMENT COMMISSION FOREIGN INVESTMENT PERMIT IN 2020

* CO ACTED TO REDUCE EXPENDITURE AND HAS REDUCED WAGES, DIRECTORS' AND CONSULTANTS' FEES