FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mybet Group's EBIT amounted to 4.4 mln euros in first nine months
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 23, 2017 / 5:54 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Mybet Group's EBIT amounted to 4.4 mln euros in first nine months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding Se

* DGAP-News: mybet Holding SE: Negative revenue trend not yet halted in the third quarter. Nevertheless customer values improved. Saving measures strengthened by job cuts.

* ‍In first nine months of 2017 financial year, Mybet Group generated consolidated revenue of Eur 24.9 million​

* ‍Mybet Group’s earnings before interest and taxes amounted to Eur 4.4 million in first nine months of this financial year​

* Cannot publish new forecast of group liquidity at end of year until final decision on implementation of financing measure ​

* Lowered forecast for Mybet Group’s financial performance indicators in 2017 predicts consolidated revenue of between Eur 35.5 - 37.5 million​

* Sees FY ‍EBIT of between Eur 2.5 million and Eur 3.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.