Dec 20 (Reuters) - MYBET HOLDING SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MYBET HOLDING SE: PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BOND 2017/2020 COMPLETED. GROSS PROCEEDS AMOUNT TO EUR 2,137,300.

* GROSS PROCEEDS AMOUNT TO EUR 2,137,300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)