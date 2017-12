Dec 21 (Reuters) - MYBET HOLDING SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: MYBET HOLDING SE: OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR BUYBACK OFFER FOR CONVERTIBLE BOND 2015/2020 PUBLISHED

* ‍OFFERS BUYBACK PRICE OF 105 PERCENT OF NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH SINGLE DEBENTURE PLUS ACCRUED INTEREST​

* ‍CONVERTIBLE BOND 2015/2020 IS COLLATERALIZED WITH CASH DEPOSIT OF EUR 1,768,000 ACTING AS COLLATERAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)