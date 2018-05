May 7 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding Se:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MYBET HOLDING SE: COMPLETE PLACEMENT OF 639,623 NEW SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL 2015/I

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 1.20 PER NEW SHARE AND ARE ENTITLED TO DIVIDENDS

* CAPITAL STOCK IS TO BE RAISED BY EUR 0.64 MILLION TO EUR 7.04 MILLION