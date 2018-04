April 27 (Reuters) - mybet Holding SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MYBET HOLDING SE POSTPONES DEADLINES FOR SUBMISSION OF THE ANNUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2017

* WILL RELEASE ITS ANNUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2017 ONLY AFTER APRIL 30, 2018

* ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2017 WILL NOT BE HELD ON JUNE 20, 2018 EITHER, BUT AT A LATER DATE