BRIEF-mybet Holding To Increase Share Capital And Issue Additional Convertible Bonds

May 2 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MYBET HOLDING SE RESOLVES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL WITH THE EXCLUSION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS, TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND TO TAKE OUT A SHORT-TERM LOAN

* MYBET HOLDING - NEW SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO INVESTORS BY WAY OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT ISSUE AMOUNT OF EUR 1.20 PER SHARE

* TO INCREASE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 6,396,231 BY UP TO EUR 639,623 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTION

* MYBET HOLDING - TO ISSUE UP TO 5,000 ADDITIONAL DEBENTURES OF CONV BOND 2017/2020 WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO EUR 100.00 EACH

* SHORT-TERM LOAN AMOUNTING TO EUR 300,000 WAS TAKEN OUT BY COMPANY